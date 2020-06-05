Warren County coronavirus update Friday, June 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County says it’s only seen one additional case of coronavirus in the past week. There is also one resident hospitalized with the virus in critical condition.

There have been a total of 244 confirmed cases, 117 of which were nursing home residents. It also includes 12 residents in assisted living. Thirty-three Warren County residents have died from COVID-19. The county says 230 residents have recovered from the virus.

Since April 9, 1,080 county residents have been tested for the coronavirus. Testing is still available for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton county residents at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Warren County says local residents who recently participated in a protest or march are eligible for COVID-19 testing at the Warren County Municipal Center.

More information for Warren County, including information about reopening, can be found on the county’s website.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES