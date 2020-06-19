Warren County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Warren County has remained unchanged. There still remain 245 cases, 237 that have recovered.

One resident remains ill from the virus and the county death rate is 33. The county said it is finalizing plans to expand coronavirus testing for seniors in nursing or adult homes.

“We will take testing directly to this vulnerable population so they don’t have to leave home,” Warren County Administrator, Ryan Moore said. “We’re excited about this new initiative and we thank New York State for working with us to refresh our test kit supplies and accommodate us in state laboratories.”

“The decision to bring testing to seniors will result in an expansion of our testing site services to a vulnerable population without having to increase our testing capacity,” said Warren County Health Services Director, Ginelle Jones.

The county said it will no longer be available for healthcare providers to schedule coronavirus testing on the weekends. Calls for appointments will be taken by Warren County Health Services Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Warren County said pending their metrics remain stable, the county would move into Phase Four on July 1. More county information can be found on its website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES