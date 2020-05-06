Latest News

Warren County coronavirus update, four more deaths reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that four more people have died due to complications surrounding COVID-19. Three of the people were residents of a nursing home in the southern part of the county and one died in the hospital.

The county has reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths. Before they contracted the coronavirus, 17 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

The county has had 185 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 185 cases, 115 people have been cleared of the virus. There are three people being treated for the virus at the hospital, all three patients are in critical condition. Of the 185 positive cases, 92 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 82 in the community.

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. An additional 22 people were tested Wednesday, for a total of 564 since the facility began operation April 9.

