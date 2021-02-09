Warren County coronavirus update, February 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services report the deaths of two Warren County residents from COVID-19. Both had reportedly been residents of a skilled nursing facility, and one passed away at this facility, the other in a hospital. One was in their 80s, and the other was in their 90s. Warren County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 over the past 31 days.

“Once again we are sharing with our community sad news, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim the lives of our friends and neighbors, particularly in our skilled nursing facilities. Unfortunately, as we stare straight into the eyes of one of the biggest mass casualty events in American history, we have grown numb to death, experts tell us — numb to the crisis and tragedy it represents,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response. We will continue to advocate for our community as we know that we just do not have the number of vaccine doses and testing kits to meet the need here at home. We realize that this is not a fight that we are fighting alone, and we ask for your patience and for your help as we join together to end this pandemic for each and every one of us and in honor of those that are not able to be with us any longer.”

Warren County Health Services reported 20 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 20 additional recoveries. Two Warren County residents are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. Both are said to be moderately ill, and three others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 175 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. 170 of these cases involve mild illness.

All of Tuesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Three were quarantined before testing positive. Cases continue to stem from workplace exposures and family/household exposures including the following exposures at local school districts in the area:

Queensbury Union Free School District reported two new cases here.

Johnsburg Central School reported one new case here.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School had one new case.

