Warren County coronavirus update, February 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services report the deaths of two Warren County residents from COVID-19. Both had reportedly been residents of a skilled nursing facility, and one passed away at this facility, the other in a hospital. One was in their 80s, and the other was in their 90s. Warren County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 over the past 31 days.
“Once again we are sharing with our community sad news, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim the lives of our friends and neighbors, particularly in our skilled nursing facilities. Unfortunately, as we stare straight into the eyes of one of the biggest mass casualty events in American history, we have grown numb to death, experts tell us — numb to the crisis and tragedy it represents,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We are not numb, however, to the action it requires in our community response. We will continue to advocate for our community as we know that we just do not have the number of vaccine doses and testing kits to meet the need here at home. We realize that this is not a fight that we are fighting alone, and we ask for your patience and for your help as we join together to end this pandemic for each and every one of us and in honor of those that are not able to be with us any longer.”
Warren County Health Services reported 20 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 20 additional recoveries. Two Warren County residents are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. Both are said to be moderately ill, and three others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 175 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. 170 of these cases involve mild illness.
All of Tuesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Three were quarantined before testing positive. Cases continue to stem from workplace exposures and family/household exposures including the following exposures at local school districts in the area:
- Queensbury Union Free School District reported two new cases here.
- Johnsburg Central School reported one new case here.
- Hadley-Luzerne Central School had one new case.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 18.1 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,495 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 222 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,260 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,282 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 64 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-three (33) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and four (4) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 44 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 15 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- Six (6) cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga and Essex counties as well.
- As of Tuesday, 382 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County Public Health is monitoring 25 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Tuesday.