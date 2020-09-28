Warren County coronavirus update confirms new case at Queensbury school district

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the county Monday. The county resident was involved with a Head Start pre-school program at Queensbury Union Free School District.

The case is the fourth at the district, which made a statement of their own on their website Sunday.

The district wrote that Head Start has chosen to run their programs remotely for the next two weeks, following the discovery.

The county also confirmed five full recoveries from coronavirus. Another 14 cases are still active and being monitored in the county. All are considered mild cases, with no hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the county, Hadley-Luzerne Central School District confirmed their fifth coronavirus case on Friday. The district is closed this week to clean the building and keep students distanced.

