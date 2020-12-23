Warren County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are reporting one additional coronavirus related death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the county to 36. The deceased was a resident of a nursing home who became ill last week and died earlier this week.

The county is also reporting an additional 38 confirmed cases of the virus, taking their number of active cases to 180. The number of active cases in Warren County has now doubled in under three weeks.

Wednesday’s new cases break down as follows:

Four stem from exposures at workplaces in Warren County and outside of the county.

Eight originated from household contacts.

Nine stemmed from contact with an infected acquaintance.

One resulted from interstate travel.

One resulted from a gathering.

15 are undetermined and remain under investigation.

Of the current active cases, six require hospital treatment with two of those in critical condition.