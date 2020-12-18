Warren County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are reporting six new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 122. Of the 122 active cases, six people require hospital treatment with two of those reportedly in critical condition.

Two of the new positives stem from household exposures, one stems from a workplace exposure and the remaining three are still under investigation.

A total of 483 Warren County residents are in quarantine following potential exposure to the virus.

