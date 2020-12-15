Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with eight additional recoveries.
Health Services staff are monitoring 106 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Five people are currently hospitalized, two are in critical condition and three with moderate illness. The remaining 101 cases involve mild illness.
Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 12.3 as of Tuesday.
Tuesday’s new cases break down as follows:
- Three are believed to have originated through workplace exposures or work-related travel.
- Three stem from contact with infected family or household members, including one at a gathering.
- One is related to a household contact.
- One became ill after contact with an acquaintance who was infected.
- Two are undetermined.
One reportedly involves a person who had been in Hadley-Luzerne High School in recent days. The district’s statement on the matter can be found here.
Vaccine Update:
Warren County Health Services is reportedly working with medical providers in Warren County to plan distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Warren County has gotten New York State clearance to operate a COVID-19 immunization clinic when the time comes for public distribution of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, there is no timetable for when the clinic will begin operation.
“We are working with our community partners to gear up for the vaccine,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “When it is available to our county, we will be ready.”
Health officials say the first wave of vaccines will go to hospitals and nursing homes, and as of Tuesday it remained unclear when facilities in Warren County will receive their allotments.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 700 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 569 in the community. Of the community cases, 46 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 585 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
- Warren County Public Health is monitoring 71 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Tuesday, a decrease of six from the day before. New York State’s travel advisory guidelines can be found here.
