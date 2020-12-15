Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with eight additional recoveries.

Health Services staff are monitoring 106 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Five people are currently hospitalized, two are in critical condition and three with moderate illness. The remaining 101 cases involve mild illness.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 12.3 as of Tuesday.

Tuesday’s new cases break down as follows:

Three are believed to have originated through workplace exposures or work-related travel.

Three stem from contact with infected family or household members, including one at a gathering.

One is related to a household contact.

One became ill after contact with an acquaintance who was infected.

Two are undetermined.

One reportedly involves a person who had been in Hadley-Luzerne High School in recent days. The district’s statement on the matter can be found here.

Vaccine Update:

Warren County Health Services is reportedly working with medical providers in Warren County to plan distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Warren County has gotten New York State clearance to operate a COVID-19 immunization clinic when the time comes for public distribution of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, there is no timetable for when the clinic will begin operation.

“We are working with our community partners to gear up for the vaccine,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “When it is available to our county, we will be ready.”

Health officials say the first wave of vaccines will go to hospitals and nursing homes, and as of Tuesday it remained unclear when facilities in Warren County will receive their allotments.

COVID-19 Data: