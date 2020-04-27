Warren County coronavirus update

Breaking News
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there 128 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 128 cases, 76 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are four people being treated for the virus in the hospital, two patients are in critical condition.

Medical staff on Monday administered 42 additional COVID-19 tests at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center, for a total of 326 tests taken at the clinic since it began operation April 9.

The Warren County COVID-19 testing site is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Anyone who wants a test must contact their doctor or Urgent Care.

