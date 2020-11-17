Warren County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with seven recoveries.

One of the new cases is connected to recent travel to Florida. The other was exposed to an acquaintance who had been exposed previously to coronavirus.

Warren County said there were 26 active cases being monitored Tuesday. One of those was hospitalized and in critical condition; one more was deemed moderately ill; and 24 were considered mildly ill.

On Tuesday, Warren County and local leaders from Glens Falls Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network asking for the public to not travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. Visit news10.com for the full press conference.