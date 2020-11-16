Warren County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed one new COVID-19 case Monday, and no new recoveries. The patient confirmed Monday was already in quarantine, due to their own (previously documented) exposure to another county resident who tested positive.

As of midday Monday, the county was monitoring 31 active coronavirus cases. None are considered hospitalized.

Last week, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore reported that a swell in coronavirus cases across the county came as a result of travel without proper safety precautions.

Warren County urged residents to use discretion when deciding whether to attend a holiday gathering for Thanksgiving, especially as several areas of the state are deemed coronavirus “focus zones.” Those zones include parts of Chemung, Tioga, Orange, Broome, Westchester, Onondaga, Erie, Monroe and Rockland counties as well as the boroughs of Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens in New York City.