Warren County coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases Friday. That adds to a total of 32 active coronavirus cases in the county, the highest they’ve seen since late May.

One of those cases stemmed from contact with a downstate resident who visited Warren County after coronavirus exposure. The traveler had contact with six counties while presumed infectious.

The other two cases were still under investigation as of Friday.

This week, Warren County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases. County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a release Thursday that several individuals ignored coronavirus safety protocol, including a family who traveled to an affected area and then attended numerous gatherings while symptomatic and, ultimately, infected.

Several counties are considered coronavirus “focus zones.” Parts of Chemung, Tioga, Orange, Broome, Westchester, Onondaga, Erie, Monroe and Rockland counties are counted, as are the boroughs of Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens.

All of those areas have limited business and service hours and availability. More information can be found from the state.