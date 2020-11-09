Warren County coronavirus update

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Monday, in addition to some information regarding recent cases.

The county said investigation on the new case was ongoing, but the individual had attended a gathering in a neighboring county last week that is currently the subject of investigation.

The county is monitoring 20 active coronavirus cases.

The county also said that the health services department has recently handled several coronavirus cases that originated from, or were otherwise tied to, travel to western parts of New York, where coronavirus outbreaks have recently been documented.

The county urges locals planning any such travel to monitor the status of infection at their destination and surrounding area before choosing to make the trip.

Health Services listed parts of Steuben, Chemung, Orange, Broome, Westchester and Rockland counties, and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, as coronavirus danger zones.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES