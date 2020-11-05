Warren County coronavirus update

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with three recoveries.
The new cases all have different sources. One was a person who attended a Halloween party around Albany where coronavirus exposure has already been traced. Two other Warren County residents are under quarantine after traveling to a Halloween party in a coronavirus hot zone downstate.
The second case lived in the same household as someone else who tested positive earlier in the week, connected to a restaurant where other cases had been traced.
The third coronavirus case was confirmed while being tested at their job at an out-of-county healthcare facility. That case is still under investigation.
14 coronavirus cases are being monitored. None are considered severe. One coronavirus-positive patient is hospitalized, but for an unrelated condition.
