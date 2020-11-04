Warren County coronavirus update

All Race Results

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as residents cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

The county also confirmed nine new recoveries, with 13 cases still active.

One of the two new cases was determined to have come from travel to a neighboring state and visiting a restaurant where other coronavirus cases have been tied to.

The second case’s source had not been determined Tuesday.

None of the currently active cases have been hospitalized.

