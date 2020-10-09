Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county department of health services reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, along with four new recoveries.
The new case involves a member of the North Warren Central School District community, who had been infected with coronavirus once before. The proper quarantines have been arranged.
This is the second case at North Warren.
Warren County Health Services is monitoring 26 active coronavirus cases among county residents, none of whom have been hospitalizations.
