Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN Co. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents between Friday and Saturday, for a total of 121 since the outbreak started.

Health Services also documented two more recoveries between Friday and Saturday, and a total of 76 Warren County patients have recovered.

Seven Warren County residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 as of Saturday, two more than Friday. Of those hospitalized, four are in critical condition while three others are considered moderately or seriously ill.

Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office are overseeing a number of quarantined people. Health Services has also monitored a number of “presumed positive” cases from earlier days of the outbreak when testing was not available.

No testing was done Saturday at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center. It will be open Monday through Friday.

A total of 284 people have been tested at the clinic since it began April 9.

Results from 205 of those tests were reportedly compiled by Glens Falls Hospital staff. Among those 205 test results, there were 10 positive tests of Warren County residents and 22 positive residents of other counties. That is 16 percent positive and 84 percent negative.

Of the individuals who have been tested to date, 43 percent were reportedly Warren County residents.

The Warren County COVID-19 testing site is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Anyone who believes they should have a test needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged.

Warren County officials continue to ask that the public follows guidance to slow the spread of coronavirus set by Warren County Health Services, which is available here.\

