Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
One was an employee at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury, which was first identified late Monday in a report on cases at the store.
The other two were both cases at county school districts where cases had previously been reported. The county did not specify what districts but said that the new cases were individuals who had come into contact with previous cases, rather than creating new routes of exposure into the school.
Warren County was tracking 24 coronavirus cases Monday, all with mild illness. None were hospitalized, and there were no recoveries.
