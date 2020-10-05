Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case Monday, along with five recoveries.

The new case is connected to someone living in the same household as someone else who previously tested positive for coronavirus. That first case came from out-of-state travel.

The county is monitoring 21 active coronavirus cases as of Monday. All are showing mild symptoms, and none are hospitalized.

Last week, the county saw a rise of several new cases in schools, including Queensbury, North Warren and Hadley-Luzerne.

Warren County is urging those given quarantine instructions by the Health Services department to follow those instructions closely. Those with questions can call the department at (518) 761-6580.

The county also advises caution to anyone who shopped at the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury on Sept. 23, 25, 26, 27 and 28, after three coronavirus cases were confirmed among employees there last week.

