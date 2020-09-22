Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, along with one new recovery.

The source of the new case was not known Tuesday, and is under investigation. Quarantine for the individual has been arranged.

The county was also monitoring 16 active cases on Tuesday, one of whom was hospitalized due to a condition unrelated to coronavirus infection. The other 15 cases were deemed mild.

The county is also monitoring recent confirmed coronavirus cases at Queensbury and Hadley-Luzerne school districts. Neither district had seen any new confirmed cases as of early Tuesday.

