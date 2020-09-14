Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in Warren County reported no additional confirmed cases on Monday, the total number of cases stands at 319. There are 11 active cases in the county, all patients have mild symptoms.

Six additional patients were cleared for recovery on Monday bringing the total number of recoveries to 299. There are no patients being treated in the hospital at this time.

Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.

