Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time in nine days, Warren County has no new coronavirus cases to report. There are currently 11 active cases, all of which are displaying mild symptoms according to Warren County officials.
There is also no indication, as of Wednesday, that any other staff at a skilled nursing facility were infected with COVID-19, after a staff member tested positive earlier this week.
