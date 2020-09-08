Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported four new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday.

Two of those were people who came into contact with a county resident who died last week from coronavirus infection. The other two were college students who returned to the county from out-of-area colleges where they tested positive. Warren County says the two college cases are unrelated.

All four new positive patients are showing mild symptoms.

The county also reported two recoveries. 11 county residents with coronavirus are being monitored, all with mild symptoms.

Warren County also said no new cases or suspected cases had been found at an unidentified skilled nursing facility where a staff member tested positive earlier in the week.

