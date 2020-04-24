Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 117 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 117 cases, 74 people have been cleared of the virus.

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center tested an additional 29 people on Friday, for a total of 284 since it began operation April 9.

The Warren County testing site is in operation Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Anyone who would like to be tested at this site needs to call their doctor or Urgent Care to set up an appointment.

