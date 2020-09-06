Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials reported one additional coronavirus related death, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 35. Officials say the person lived at home, had a number of comorbidities and became ill in recent days.

In a statement, county officials also said the deceased reached out at one point to a medical provider earlier in the week for a telephone consultation.

First responders were called to the home Thursday evening when family members were concerned their calls were not answered. A postmortem test was later performed, and the person was confirmed to have had COVID-19.

“This unexpected death of a Warren County resident is a sobering reminder that although we’re doing well, the pandemic is still here. We all remain anxious to get back to normal. However, from a public health standpoint, things are not normal and we need to keep that in mind at all times.” Ryan Moore

Warren County Administrator

Two additional positive cases have also been confirmed in Warren County, bringing the number of active cases to 10. All of the current active cases are displaying mild symptoms and no one is currently hospitalized.

