Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Thursday.

The county said that those cases are unrelated. One was a resident who was tested positive for coronavirus while at an undisclosed college outside of the area, and is now back in Warren County to quarantine and recover. The other resident contracted coronavirus within the area, and Warren County is investigating the source of the exposure.

The county also said no further coronavirus spread had been seen at an unnamed nursing home which confirmed two positive cases among staff members earlier this week.

The total number of active cases in the county stood at eight on Thursday, adding the two new cases.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged in an email Thursday that residents take extra caution to avoid non-essential gatherings around the holiday weekend, especially with the start of the school year close on the horizon.

