Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the county Tuesday.

The source of the new case is under investigation. The county said there was no obvious point of exposure, but that the person who tested positive may not have taken proper coronavirus precautions in social settings, including mask use and adequate social distancing.

Others who may have been exposed to the individual are set to be tested and quarantined.

Two other coronavirus cases are being monitored, both at a mild level of illness.

