Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Friday, after no active cases in the county since Tuesday.
The county said the case is mild, and remains the only case currently being monitored. The individual is in quarantine, and their method of contact with the virus was minimal.
The county’s current number of confirmed coronavirus cases sits at 290.
