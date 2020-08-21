Warren County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Friday, after no active cases in the county since Tuesday.

The county said the case is mild, and remains the only case currently being monitored. The individual is in quarantine, and their method of contact with the virus was minimal.

The county’s current number of confirmed coronavirus cases sits at 290.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga