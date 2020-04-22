Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday there have been 107 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 107 cases, 62 people have made a full recovery. There are six people being treated in the hospital with two of those patients in the ICU.

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus testing site at Warren County Municipal Center tested an additional 35 people on Wednesday, for a total of 242.

To date, results from 143 of those tests have been received. Six positive tests for Warren County residents and 15 for residents of other counties have been reported.

The testing site is in operation Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Those seeking a test must contact their doctor or Urgent Care.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES