Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has no new coronavirus cases and no cases are currently active within the county, according to officials.

A total of 204 precautionary traveler quarantines are in place, in compliance with the Governor’s travel advisory, with 18 being added since Wednesday.

The county has also finalized its plans to inspect gyms and fitness centers after New York State issued a directive earlier this week. Full details of the county’s gym opening plans can be found on their website.

Warren County Health Services continues to ask that county residents follow health and safety protocols per New York’s executive orders, such as social distancing, hand washing and use of masks and face coverings as required in public.

