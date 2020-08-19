Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials reported Wednesday that they have no new confirmed cases of coronavirus and do not have any active cases in the county. Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 289 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 159 in the community.

There have been 281 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

