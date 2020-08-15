Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Warren county has no new coronavirus cases to report as of Saturday morning. Additionally, one more person has recovered from the virus in the county, bringing the total number of recoveries to 273.

There are currently seven active cases being monitored, all of those affected are experiencing mild symptoms.

A total of 228 cases have been recorded in total, 117 of which were in nursing homes and 13 were in assisted living facilities.

