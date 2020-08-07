Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had one additional COVID-19 case to report among Warren County residents as of Friday morning, with no additional recoveries among active cases.

The new case reportedly involves a person who is a family member of a patient who previously tested positive. The person’s illness is considered mild, and they had quarantined after determining they had been exposed to their contagious relative.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring eight active cases as of Friday, seven of them with mild illness and one with moderate illness who is hospitalized.

Friday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services had one (1) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Friday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring eight (8) active cases. Seven (7) are considered mildly ill, one (1) moderately ill.

One (1) Warren County COVID-19 patient was hospitalized as of Friday.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 282 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 152 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 266 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

The Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Staff at the clinic reportedly tested 15 people Friday. A total of 2,325 people since the facility began operation April 9.

So far results from 1,968 of those tests have been reported to Warren County Health Services.

Among them, there were 45 positive Warren County residents and 82 positive residents of other counties. That breaks down to 6% positive and 94% negative.

Of those 1,968 test results, 53% were for Warren County residents.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES