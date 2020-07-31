Warren county coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new coronavirus cases have been submitted to the Warren County Health Dept. on Friday. There are nine active cases in the county, with the patients being treated in the hospital.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 277 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 147 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 261 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

