Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been no new cases reported to the Health Department. Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 275 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 145 in the community. There are seven active cases in the county.

Two people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. Warren County Health Services has documented 261 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Warren County Health Services has received numerous inquiries in recent days from college students who need COVID-19 tests before they return to school.

Health Services staff members are working to determine how best to deal with these requests as they come in since there is expected to be a large volume. Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said more details will be released next week on what protocols to follow for students who will need these tests.

