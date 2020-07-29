Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient was exposed to the virus at their workplace, outside of Warren County, and was quarantined after a co-worker tested positive earlier in the month.

The county also confirmed one new recovery.

As of Wednesday, the department of health services is actively monitoring seven coronavirus cases. Of those, five only have mild illness, and two are considered serious or critical.

The county said no new coronavirus cases have been connected to two county healthcare workers who tested positive last week, or among county residents tied to a girls lacrosse team that saw a positive case earlier in the month.

