Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN Co. (NEWS10) — A fourth person has reportedly died from COVID-19 in Warren County according to the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Warren County Health Services.

The person was reportedly a resident of a nursing home in the southern part of the county. Warren County will not be releasing additional information.

Of the four COVID-19 patients from Warren County who have died, two were reportedly at a hospital, one at a nursing home and another at an adult care facility.

As of Friday, these are the current COVID-19 stats for Warren County:

84 positive tests for COVID-19 among Warren County residents, an increase of nine from Thrusday

Four residents hospitalized locally for COVID-19 treatment, one in critical condition and three with moderate illness

Two additional full recoveries between Thursday and Friday



The health agency is continuing to monitor quarantined individuals and numerous patients deemed “presumptive” positive for COVID-19 before testing was available.

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center reportedly tested 17 people on Thursday and another 16 on Friday with 128 tests through Thursday. Results are being received, and five positive tests for Warren County residents have been documented thus far.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren County, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton Counties. Anyone who believes they should be tested needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to set it up.

The public is being asked to continue to follow guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19 set by Warren County Health Services here.

Full county COVID statistics can be found on the chart below. The percentages do include presumptive positive diagnoses.

Warren County COVID-19 Statistics April 17th April 16th # of Tested Positive Cases 84 75 # of Full Recoveries 54 52 # Deceased 4 3 % of non-recovered with mild symptoms 81% 87% % of non-recovered with moderate symptoms 15% 11% % of non-recovered in serious or critical condition 4% 2% *Percentages include presumed positive cases who have not been tested.

Governor Cuomo gave an executive order earlier in the week stating all New York residents in public will need to wear a mask or face covering in situations were social distancing cannot take place.

The executive order reads,, “Effective at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.”

With mask shortages, the CDC has guidance on how to use other types of face coverings to help protect yourself and those around you.

LATEST STORIES: