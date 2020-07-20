Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, as well as two new recoveries.

The county said the new positive case was asymptomatic, and was detected as part of routine workplace testing in the healthcare industry. The county reviewed work acitivy and confirmed that the individual followed all required coronavirus safety procedures.

No other cases directly connected to this person’s workplace were known as of Monday.

The county is actively monitoring nine additional coronavirus cases. All patients are experiencing mild illness.

