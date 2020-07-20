Warren County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, as well as two new recoveries.

The county said the new positive case was asymptomatic, and was detected as part of routine workplace testing in the healthcare industry. The county reviewed work acitivy and confirmed that the individual followed all required coronavirus safety procedures.

No other cases directly connected to this person’s workplace were known as of Monday.

The county is actively monitoring nine additional coronavirus cases. All patients are experiencing mild illness.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga