Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that one additional case has been reported to the County Health Department. They say the case stems from the July 4 weekend gathering believed to have occurred in a neighboring county where numerous other Warren County resident cases had been confirmed COVID-positive in recent days.

This new case involves a person who works with one of the newly diagnosed COVID cases, and they worked together before the positive tests and extent of the outbreak from this gathering was known. In all, six Warren County resident cases have originated from this party, and numerous mandatory quarantines of COVID-exposed individuals have occurred as well.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 11 active cases. Officials have confirmed a total of 265 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 136 in the community.

The county has documented 247 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES