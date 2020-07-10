Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had one new case of COVID-19 to report among Warren County residents as of Friday morning.

The person had reportedly traveled to Warren County from Florida, and lives in a Warren County home with others who tested positive as well.

Health Services is reportedly currently monitoring seven active cases, with no hospitalizations.

As of Friday, no additional COVID-19 cases have been documented in connection with a positive COVID-19 case that was reportedly documented earlier this week with a salon worker who lives and works in Warren County.

Twenty-five people were reportedly quarantined for having contact with the person, including 11 clients of hers, and many have opted to have COVID-19 tests. So far, no additional positive tests have been reported among them, and none have reported feeling ill or experiencing any possible coronavirus symptoms, according to Warren County Health Services.

Friday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 257 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 128 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Friday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 243 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

