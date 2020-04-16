Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday there have been 75 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Three people are being treated in the hospital for coronavirus, one of those patients is in critical condition.

On Thursday, 17 people were tested for coronavirus at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health testing site. As of Wednesday, the testing site has administered 111 tests to residents of Warren and surrounding counties. There have not been any positive cases detected at the testing site for Warren County residents.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton Counties. To receive a test please contact a doctor or urgent care and they will coordinate with the county to get a test.

