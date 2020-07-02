Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported the following data related to COVID-19 cases within the county as of Thursday.
Thursday’s COVID-19 data:
- Warren County Health Services confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents as of Thursday morning. One recovery was confirmed.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 249 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 249 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 120 in the community.
- No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 239 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.
