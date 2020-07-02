Warren County coronavirus update

GLENS FALLS, NY – The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today forward Mike Szmatula has been signed to a contract for the 2020-21 season. Szmatula is set for his fourth season with the Thunder after joining the team in March of 2018. In his 122 ECHL games, the Commerce Township, MI native tallied 99 points (47 goals, 52 assists) and earned two AHL callups. Szmatula's 49 points last season landed him second on the team in scoring as he gathered 20 goals and 29 assists. "It was a no brainer to come back to Glens Falls." Szmatula said. "The fans and community support is great, as is the staff here. Everyone knows that the goal here is to win and I want to help this team win."

Prior to turning pro, Szmatula played for two seasons each at both the University of Minnesota and Northeastern University in Boston. The 5’9, 183-pound forward collected 108 points (47-61-108) in 139 games between the two schools. Szmatula tallied 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) from 73 games played with the Huskies before he transferred to Minnesota, where he amassed 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) from 66 games played. Szmatula appeared in the NCAA Tournament as a junior during the 2016-17 season.

