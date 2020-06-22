Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 245 confirmed cases in the county. Of those 245 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 116 in the community.

There have been 237 people who have recovered from the virus including 26 presumed cases. There is nobody being treated in the hospital. The county has recorded 33 COVID-19 related deaths. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

