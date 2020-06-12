Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 244 total confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.
There have been 233 people cleared of the virus including 26 presumed cases before widespread testing was available.
Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.
