Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The County Health Department said Thursday that there have been 34 positive accumulative cases in the county since testing began. These numbers do not include cases from the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County COVID-19 testing clinic that opened Thursday morning. Officials said numbers from the site should be available in three to five days.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore says that 16 people had been tested as of Thursday afternoon. He expects more people to be tested on Friday.

Of the 34 positive cases, seven people have been cleared of the virus.

The new Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Public Health COVID-19 testing site will be in operation Monday through Friday until further notice. Those who believe they should be tested need to go through a medical provider.

“The reintroduction of testing in this region will change our public health professionals’ ability to track and fight this disease because testing data is a powerful weapon against this virus,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

LATEST STORIES: