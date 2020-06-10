Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — As of Wednesday morning, Warren County officials report no critically ill COVID-19 patients for the first time since May 20.

Warren County Health Services reportedly documented no new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, and has one new case confirmed over the past 12 days. There were also no additional recoveries noted.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 244 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.

Two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday. Both were moderately ill.

Warren County Health Services has documented 231 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Sixty-seven (67) percent of the non-recovered COVID-19 patients in Warren County are experiencing mild illness. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four (4) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

