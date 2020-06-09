Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Tuesday showing that there have been 244 total cases since testing began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community. There have been 231 recoveries including 26 presumed cases from before widespread testing.
Two people are being treated in the hospital one of those people is in critical condition. The county has reported 33 COVID-19 related deaths. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences.
