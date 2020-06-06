Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Here are the latest numbers for coronavirus in Warren County as reported by Warren County health officials.
Saturday’s COVID-19 data:
- Warren County Health Services had no additional COVID-19 cases to report as of Saturday morning. Overall, one new case has been confirmed in Warren County over the past 8 days.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 244 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.
- One COVID-19 patient was in critical condition as of Saturday, unchanged from Friday. This person is hospitalized, and is the only Warren County COVID-19 patient hospitalized, to our knowledge. There were no moderately ill patients as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed 230 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.
- Eighty-six (86) percent of the non-recovered COVID-19 patients in Warren County are experiencing mild illness as of Friday. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart below.
- Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four (4) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.
For more information on Warren County’s COVID-19 response, visit warrencountyny.gov/covidhub or warrencountyny.gov/covid.
