Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to new data released Tuesday, Warren County has seen 243 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 243 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 114 in the community. There have been 225 people who have been cleared of the virus.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital and are in critical condition. There have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

