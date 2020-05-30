Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — As of Saturday morning. Warren County Health Services reported no additional COVID-19 cases, additional test kits have been received and 68 coronavirus cases from nursing homes in the county have been deemed “recovered.”

The people, in two nursing homes in the southern part of the county that have had COVID-19 outbreaks, had reportedly been labeled as mildly ill for an extended period of time.

“Based in part on a data reconciliation done by the homes and communicated to Warren County Health Services yesterday, we are very happy to report that 68 individuals who Health Services had previously been counting as ‘mildly ill’ can now officially be classified as fully recovered,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said.

Warren County also reportedly received an additional 1,000 coronavirus test kits that can be used at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services test site going forward. Moore thanked the state representatives on the Capital Region Regional Control Room, General Pat Murphy, Joe Rabito, and Mike Morris, for their help on that issue and others throughout the outbreak.

Today’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 243 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 243 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 114 in the community.

Three COVID-19 patients are in critical condition as of Saturday, an increase of one from Friday. Two are hospitalized and the other is in a nursing home.

Four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday, unchanged from Friday. Two are considered moderately ill and two are critically ill. Overall, two Warren County patients are moderately ill, a decrease of one from the previous day.

Warren County Health Services has documented 220 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Seventeen (17) percent of the non-recovered COVID-19 patients in Warren County are experiencing mild illness. Additional statistics are found in the chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 31 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-one (21) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, seven (7) in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 25 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities in recent weeks, thanks to additional testing kits provided by the state of New York for this purpose. The vast majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County.

Testing will resume at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus testing site at Warren County Municipal Center on Monday. Please contact your healthcare provider or an urgent care center to arrange a test, or Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for more information.